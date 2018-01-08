CNET reviews: Best phones for 2018

Last year was a winner for flagship phones. Nearly every manufacturer debuted at least one marquee handset that was a wow either for photographic gymnastics, a brilliant screen or any number of other features that set them apart — and often several of the above. So without further ado, these are the four top-rated phones that will take you through 2018 and perhaps beyond.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor Jessica Dolcourt, senior associate editor Lynn La, and senior editors Scott Stein and Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.