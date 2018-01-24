TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
BusinessTechnology

Apple will give users control over slowdown of older iPhones

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple's next major update of its mobile software will include an option that will enable owners of older iPhones to turn off a feature that slows the device to prevent aging batteries from shutting down.

The free upgrade announced Wednesday will be released this spring.

The additional controls are meant to appease iPhone owners outraged since Apple acknowledged last month that its recent software updates had been secretly slowing down older iPhones when their batteries weakened.

Many people believed Apple was purposefully undermining the performance of older iPhones to drive sales of its newer and more expensive devices. Apple insisted it was simply trying to extend the lives of older iPhones, but issued an apology last month and promised to replace batteries in affected devices at a discounted price of $50.

Despite Apple's contrition, the company is still facing an investigation by French authorities , a series of questions from U.S. Senate and a spate of consumer lawsuits alleging misconduct.

Besides giving people more control over the operation of older iPhones, the upcoming update dubbed iOS 11.3 will also show how well the device's battery is holding up. Apple had promised to add a battery gauge when it apologized to consumers last month.

Other features coming in the next update will include the ability to look at personal medical histories in Apple's health app, more tricks in its augmented reality toolkit and more animated emojis that work with the facial recognition technology in the iPhone X.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Kyle and Brandon Persaud, brothers who attend Knox Brothers help orphanage mom once called home
East Hampton's The Monogram Shop is now selling LI ‘cup count’ that predicted elections adds Oprah
Shantavia Davis, 33, at police headquarters in Mineola DA: Postal carrier stole credit cards from mail
Harendra Singh is led out of the FBI Singh admits bribing Mangano, Venditto, NYC official
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and acting Nassau Curran picks Ryder for Nassau’s top cop
A mural at the Hicksville Sears depicts a Groups push to save LI mural at closing Sears