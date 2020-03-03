Stony Brook firm working on coronavirus vaccine

A Stony Brook anti-counterfeiting company is seeking to adapt its DNA expertise to create a coronavirus vaccine with an Italian biotechnology partner.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. on Monday announced that it is expanding its alliance with Rome-based Takis Biotech on four potential vaccines to test on animals.

In February, the companies announced a joint development agreement between Applied DNA subsidiary LineaRx Inc. and Takis for preclinical development of a vaccine.

James Hayward, chairman and chief executive of Applied DNA, said that about half of the company's 55-person workforce is working on the coronavirus project.

"We've been collaborating on the design of the [vaccine] candidates," he said. "Together we'll make sure the vaccine raises antibodies in test animals."

Vaccine tests in special mice altered to grow human tissue likely will take place in Rome, Hayward said.

Applied DNA and Takis also are working together on a cancer vaccine for cats and dogs that is scheduled to enter clinical trials.

Dr. Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of Takis Biotech, said in a statement that initial tests suggest "powerful immune responses in animal models."

Shares of Applied DNA rose 29.8% to close at $5.18 on Monday.

Another Long Island company, Farmingdale-based Codagenix Inc., which received seed funding from Accelerate Long Island, also is working to produce potential coronavirus vaccines.

Vaccine expert Bettie Steinberg said that multiple trials of coronavirus vaccines could be approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration, "especially for something like this where there's a sense of urgency."

Steinberg, provost at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, said companies like Codagenix and Applied DNA, which use "molecular approaches" to create candidates, could produce a successful vaccine much faster than the older method where proteins were grown in chicken eggs.

Whatever method is used, Steinberg said it will cost millions of dollars to conduct large-scale human trials for safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

"Our best chance of avoiding a major pandemic this spring" is if the coronavirus follows the pattern of the flu and dies down in warmer weather, she said. Though the virus could re-emerge, that would give researchers more time to test the vaccines.