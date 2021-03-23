Do you think astronomy is out of this world? Or is your idea of exploration searching for the best gas prices in your neighborhood?

Whatever your needs, there's sure to be an app to fit it. Here are three excellent apps to check out, and the best part is that they're all free.

THE APP ISS Finder

COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 12.0 or later

WHAT IT DOES ISS Finder helps you spot the International Space Station when it flies over your part of the world.

You can let the app use your phone’s location or you can input your ZIP code.The Map tab at the bottom of the screen allows you to see the location of the International Space Station on a map of the globe.

Tap the Passes tab and you’ll see a list of each time the space station will pass over your location. The Passes tab is divided into Visible (the passes you will be able to see because it’s dark enough) and All.

Touch an entry on the visible list and you’ll be shown which direction to look, how high up in the sky and exactly what time the sighting will begin and end.

There is also a link to see live video streamed from the space station.

THE APP Gas Buddy

COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 11.0 or later; Android 6.0 and up

WHAT IT DOES If you want to save money at the pump, Gas Buddy will show you the price of gas at every station in the area.

Open the app and click the Find Gas button. Enter your current location or manually add a ZIP code and you’ll see a list of stations, starting with the cheapest.

You can also call up the map view and scroll around and zoom in to your neighborhood to see the stations and their prices. You can filter for regular, midgrade, premium or diesel.The app even includes Sam’s Club and Costco gas stations.

App users report prices they see, and when you check a price, you also see how long ago the price was updated.

THE APP Microsoft Lens

COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 13.0 or later; Android 6.0 and up

WHAT IT DOES If you don’t have a scanner at home, an app like Microsoft Lens is the next best thing.

Use your phone’s camera to take a snap of paper or receipts or business cards. Microsoft Lens locates the edges of the document and squares up the sides so the image is straight.

You can save the resulting files as a JPG, PDF or Word document to your phone, a cloud service like OneDrive or as an attachment to an email message.

You can also shoot multiple pages and combine them into one document.