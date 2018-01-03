Your smartphone can prove a valuable tool during a weather emergency, including a snowstorm. Here are a collection of apps that should be part of your storm plan whether you're depending on an iPhone, Android or other smartphone.

MTA TrainTime The app shows Long Island Rail Road train schedules and fares, as well as which trains are delayed.

Nassau Now A Nassau County government app featuring information on events, news alerts, traffic and advisories. No similar app is available for Suffolk County.

Gas Buddy In case of a gas shortage, its GPS tracking will list gas stations and prices nearby.

Newsday Our app will deliver breaking news and Long Island coverage of any storm, including road closures, current conditions and power outages. Free for iPhone and Android with subscription.

News 12 Provides local news, including local weather alerts, weather forecasts, current temperatures and storm coverage. Free to Optimum customers and subscribers that receive News 12 on Comcast, Time Warner and Service Electric cable systems.

The Weather Channel Updates on weather conditions in your area. Free for iPhone and Android.

First Aid by American Red Cross Step-by-step instructions guide users through a range of first aid scenarios, from treating everyday injuries to administering CPR. Offers video tutorials and 911 assistance for emergencies. Free for iPhone and Android.

Life360 Find your friends, family and the rest of your phone contacts, and get notifications when family goes from home, work or school.

Red Panic Button A one-touch distress call. Sends GPS location (complete with Google Maps links) to users' emergency contact lists via email, Twitter or text. It also has full Facebook integration. Free with in-app purchases.