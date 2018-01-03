TODAY'S PAPER
Apps to survive a snowstorm

Newsday.com Staff
Your smartphone can prove a valuable tool during a weather emergency, including a snowstorm. Here are a collection of apps that should be part of your storm plan whether you're depending on an iPhone, Android or other smartphone.

MTA TrainTime

The app shows Long Island Rail Road train
The app shows Long Island Rail Road train schedules and fares, as well as which trains are delayed.

Nassau Now

A Nassau County government app featuring information on
A Nassau County government app featuring information on events, news alerts, traffic and advisories. No similar app is available for Suffolk County.

Gas Buddy

In case of a gas shortage, its GPS
In case of a gas shortage, its GPS tracking will list gas stations and prices nearby.

Newsday

Our app will deliver breaking news and Long
Our app will deliver breaking news and Long Island coverage of any storm, including road closures, current conditions and power outages. Free for iPhone and Android with subscription.

News 12

Provides local news, including local weather alerts, weather
Provides local news, including local weather alerts, weather forecasts, current temperatures and storm coverage. Free to Optimum customers and subscribers that receive News 12 on Comcast, Time Warner and Service Electric cable systems.

The Weather Channel

Updates on weather conditions in your area. Free for iPhone and Android.
Updates on weather conditions in your area. Free for iPhone and Android.

First Aid by American Red Cross

Step-by-step instructions guide users through a range of
Step-by-step instructions guide users through a range of first aid scenarios, from treating everyday injuries to administering CPR. Offers video tutorials and 911 assistance for emergencies. Free for iPhone and Android.

Life360

Find your friends, family and the rest of
Find your friends, family and the rest of your phone contacts, and get notifications when family goes from home, work or school.

Red Panic Button

A one-touch distress call. Sends GPS location (complete
A one-touch distress call. Sends GPS location (complete with Google Maps links) to users' emergency contact lists via email, Twitter or text. It also has full Facebook integration. Free with in-app purchases.

Pet First Aid by American Red Cross

Pet First Aid by American Red Cross is
Pet First Aid by American Red Cross is advice for pet owners in emergencies. Articles include instructions on treating fractures, drowning and poisoning in cats and dogs.

