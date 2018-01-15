TODAY'S PAPER
Apps to help you keep your New Year’s resolution

Use your phone to help you work out, eat better and save money

The Johnson & Johnson Official 7 Minute Workout

The Johnson & Johnson Official 7 Minute Workout comes with 22 preset routines, plus you can create your own. Photo Credit: Johnson & Johnson

By Chicago Tribune
Making New Year’s resolutions is as old as time. Making New Year’s resolutions and using technology to help you create new habits, well, that’s more modern. These smartphone apps can help you keep those resolutions.

1. THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON OFFICIAL 7 MINUTE WORKOUT Who hasn’t made a goal to get more fit this year? This app is good for beginners and experienced users and has 22 preset workouts, ranging from seven to 32 minutes. You can also create your own. The Smart Workout feature gauges your fitness and motivation level and creates workouts specifically for you. Free; compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 10.0 or later; Android 4.4 and up; 7minuteworkout.jnj.com

2. MYFITNESSPAL Keeping a food diary can go a long way toward eating better. MyFitnessPal has a database of more than 5 million foods and a feature to let you add recipes to get breakdowns of home-cooked meals. If there’s something you eat regularly, you can save it so there’s no need to look it up each time. Free; compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 9.0 or later; myfitnesspal.com

3. MVELOPES It’s hard to save money if you don’t know where your cash is going. Mvelopes is a budgeting app that relies on the old-fashioned envelope system of earmarking funds for different goals. Complete a budget and set income before you fill the envelopes to get a realistic picture of what you can spend and what’s reasonable for you. Free; compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 10.0 or later; Android 4.1 and up; mvelopes.com

— Chicago Tribune

By Chicago Tribune
