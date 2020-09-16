TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
SEARCH
53° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Astro A20 (Gen 2) brings unifying design for console headsets

The second generation of the Astro A20 will

The second generation of the Astro A20 will work on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Credit: TNS/ Astro Gaming

By Gieson Cacho The Mercury News (San Jose, California) (TNS)
Print

WHAT Astro A20 (Gen 2) console headset

WHAT THEY DO You no longer need to have audio solutions for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Astro fixes that problem with the second generation of its A20 wireless headset. To get that dual functionality, players need to buy a separate USB transmitter.

THE COST $119.99

AVAILABLE FROM astrogaming.com

WHAT'S HOT The dongle looks like a thumb drive but it supports 50 feet of wireless range on a 2.4-gigahertz signal. If you buy a headset designated for the PS5, a compatible USB transmitter will be included. If you want to use that same A20 on the Xbox Series X, you would have to buy an Xbox USB transmitter priced at $19.99 instead of a brand new set of cans for the system. That's a convenient solution that helps make a collection of peripherals less crowded.The headset itself is tuned by Astro and provides a natural, smooth sound. It has more than 15 hours of battery life, which is good. It also has three EQ presets that focus on precise bass (Astro setting), tuned mids and highs (Pro setting) and a neutral setting for movies and music (Studio).

WHAT'S NOT Well, you will have to spend that extra $20 for the Xbox USB transmitter, but it seems like a small price to pay for the convenience it offers.

By Gieson Cacho The Mercury News (San Jose, California) (TNS)

More news

MOMMAs house, a Wantagh-based nonprofit that provides housing Pandemic threatens haven for unwed mothers
Nunley's Carousel, which was housed on Museum Row Volunteer curator for historic carousel now locked out
Marie Sonia Saint Rose-Bienvil, a health and wellness On parents' to-do list: How can I get my kid tested for COVID-19?
Developers want to build 90 condominiums on the Public hearing on Oheka Castle condo project shelved
Toll booths on the Southern State Parkway in Site of crash no stranger to fatal collisions
NYPD Third Platoon officers at the 75th Precinct NYPD officers retiring in large numbers, officials say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search