WHAT Astro A20 (Gen 2) console headset

WHAT THEY DO You no longer need to have audio solutions for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Astro fixes that problem with the second generation of its A20 wireless headset. To get that dual functionality, players need to buy a separate USB transmitter.

THE COST $119.99

AVAILABLE FROM astrogaming.com

WHAT'S HOT The dongle looks like a thumb drive but it supports 50 feet of wireless range on a 2.4-gigahertz signal. If you buy a headset designated for the PS5, a compatible USB transmitter will be included. If you want to use that same A20 on the Xbox Series X, you would have to buy an Xbox USB transmitter priced at $19.99 instead of a brand new set of cans for the system. That's a convenient solution that helps make a collection of peripherals less crowded.The headset itself is tuned by Astro and provides a natural, smooth sound. It has more than 15 hours of battery life, which is good. It also has three EQ presets that focus on precise bass (Astro setting), tuned mids and highs (Pro setting) and a neutral setting for movies and music (Studio).

WHAT'S NOT Well, you will have to spend that extra $20 for the Xbox USB transmitter, but it seems like a small price to pay for the convenience it offers.