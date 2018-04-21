TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
47° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

DOJ looks into how AT&T, Verizon handle defecting customers

The AT&T sign at a store in Hialeah,

The AT&T sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla., on Feb. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Alan Diaz

By The Associated Press
Print

The Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into whether AT&T, Verizon and a standards-setting group worked together to stop consumers from easily switching wireless carriers.

The companies confirmed the inquiry in separate statements late Friday in response to a report in The New York Times.

The U.S. government is looking into whether AT&T, Verizon and telecommunications standards organization GSMA worked together to suppress a technology that lets people remotely switch wireless companies without having to insert a new SIM card into their phones.

The Times, citing six anonymous people familiar with the inquiry, reported that the investigation was opened after at least one device maker and one other wireless company filed complaints.

Verizon, which is based in New York, derided the accusations on the issue as "much ado about nothing" in its statement. It framed its efforts as part of attempt to "provide a better experience for the consumer."

Dallas-based AT&T also depicted its activity as part of a push to improve wireless service for consumers and said it had already responded to the government's request for information. The company said it "will continue to work proactively within GSMA, including with those who might disagree with the proposed standards, to move this issue forward."

GMSA and the Justice Department declined to comment.

News of the probe emerge during a trial of the Justice Department's case seeking to block AT&T's proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner over antitrust concerns. That battle centers mostly on the future of cable TV and digital video streaming.

Verizon and AT&T are the two leading wireless carriers, with a combined market share of about 70 percent.

By The Associated Press

More news

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, right, leaves Power on Trial: Sinnreich faces off with Keating
This 1870s Northport home, which was listed for 1870s LI home with period details under contract
Suffolk County police respond after a gunman robbed Police investigate robbery of Suffolk 7-Eleven
Al and Henrietta Roberts of Shelter Island met LIer fell in love with best friend’s 'boyfriend'
Edward Mangano arrives at federal court in Central Nassau corruption trial: Finding an end-around
A security officer at Hauppauge High School on LI school districts weigh added safety vs. cutting taxes