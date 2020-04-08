TODAY'S PAPER
BusinessTechnology

Keep devices germ-free with Clean and Protect

Austere's Clean and Protect professional quality display cleaner

Austere's Clean and Protect professional quality display cleaner is unscented and comes with a dual-textured cleaning cloth. Credit: TNS/Handout

By Tribune News Service
Print

WHAT Austere's Clean and Protect display cleaner

WHAT IT DOES The cleaner is designed to eradicate germs and eliminate static buildup from your electronic devices.

THE COST $29.99

AVAILABLE FROM austere.com

WHAT'S HOT There's probably never been a better time to use Austere's professional quality display cleaner. After unpacking it, you'll want to go a cleaning spree on all of your devices — monitors, TVs, iPads and smartphones — to make them all temporarily shiny clean and, most important, germ-free.
The anti-bacterial, ammonia-free solution is unscented and comes with one of the best, if not the best, dual-textured cleaning cloth you'll ever use. After it gets used a lot, just put the anti-bacterial microfiber cloth in with your next clothing wash.
The cleaning solution (6.8-ounces) comes in a specially designed applicator, which sprays the fine mist evenly to prevent screen streaks and fingerprints. Austere even offers a lifetime guarantee for the product.

As a bonus, it comes neatly packaged in a box that can probably be recycled the next time you have to wrap a birthday gift.
WHAT'S NOT Obviously displays and other devices continually get dirty, so you'll probably need to clean on a daily basis. But if you have to clean, you couldn't do any better than Austere's solution.

