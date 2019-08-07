Home security cameras with more freedom of motion

If you're considering investing in a home security camera, especially an outdoor model, power adapters can really get in the way. Sure, you can use an extension cord and clips to secure everything, but what if you want to mount your camera to the fence surrounding your property? What if you simply want the flexibility to move your camera around the property? That's where battery-powered security cameras come in. Here are four models that CNET editors found to be the best in the field.

Ring Spotlight Cam

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD Ring Spotlight Cam installs in minutes and its integrated LEDs provide reliable security lighting for your yard.

THE BAD You have to pay for Ring's Protect cloud storage service to access saved video clips.

THE COST $199.99

BOTTOM LINE Easy setup and solid performance make it a favorite among today's outdoor cameras with built-in lights.

Canary Flex

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD Flex installs fast, is well designed and its app is easy to navigate. It's also a highly versatile camera that can watch over your house from pretty much anywhere.

THE BAD It’s limited to 720p HD live streaming, has a smaller 116-degree field of view and it only works with Wink for smart home integrations.

THE COST $129-$199

BOTTOM LINE This is a great choice for anyone who needs a lot of flexibility in their home security setup.

Arlo Pro 2

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD The cameras and related Arlo app work well and allow advanced features like person alerts and motion zones if you subscribe to the Arlo Smart cloud service.

THE BAD It’s pricey and it's difficult to angle the cameras unless you mount and attach them to the included magnetic bases.

THE COST $158.49 (single unit without hub) to $479.99 (two-pack with hub)

BOTTOM LINE Reliable live streaming and prompt activity alerts packed in durable weatherproof housing.

Ring Door View Cam

CNET rating (out of 5)

3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

THE GOOD The installation is ridiculously easy.

THE BAD The plastic mount on the inside of the door is flimsy, the camera works only with Alexa (there's no Google Assistant or Siri voice control) and there's still no free cloud storage option.

THE COST $199

BOTTOM LINE The Door View Cam is well suited for people living in apartments with its minimally invasive installation and solid performance.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior associate editor Megan Wollerton and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.