BenjiLock has its finger on protection

WHAT BenjiLock by Hampton Fingerprint Sport Lock

WHAT IT DOES We all forget passwords, combinations and even misplace our keys. With new portable locks from BenjiLock, a combination, password, or key is not needed. Instead, all you need is a fingerprint.

THE COST $29.99

AVAILABLE FROM buyhampton.com

WHAT'S HOT This slim, multipurpose padlock can store up to 10 fingerprints for sharing access to the lock. Or, if you’re insecure that one fingerprint isn’t enough, use all 10 of one user’s fingerprints or 10 individual fingers from 10 different people.

Setup is simple, but first it must be charged with the included micro USB cable. Once the internal lithium battery is fully charged, it should last for six months.

Programming it is simple: Hold a finger on the sensor, wait for flashing lights and the lock is ready to secure a cabinet, school or gym locker. It can also hang on a backpack so it’s ready for its next use. For that matter, keep it stored on a backpack to keep compartments locked up.

The lock is available with black, red and white matte finishes.Another keyless lock solution for cyclists is the BenjiLock By Hampton Fingerprint Bike Lock ($79). The 8-inch U-shaped device, which looks like other traditional bike looks, stores up to 10 fingerprints and programs in a similar manner to the sport lock. To use it, the U-shaped portion slides off; find a good spot to lock it upon and slide the base back up.

WHAT'S NOT Micro USB seems a little old school vs USB-C.