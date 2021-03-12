BenQ GS2 is one nifty little projector

WHAT The BenQ GS2 projector

WHAT IT DOES Not only is the projector portable but it truly lives up to its "hassle-free wireless setup." Projected images and resolution are crisp and sharp, edge to edge, with vivid accurate colors.

THE COST $599

AVAILABLE FROM benq.com

WHAT'S HOT Any flat sturdy surface will work. Merely attach it with the bottom sided thread to a tripod or something similar. Once the BenQ GS2 is powered up, focused and centered in your screen, choose the Wi-Fi network and your device (iOS, MacOS or Android) and connect them. It's seamless connecting an iPhone, iPad and MacBook Pro.

The BenQ GS2 is built with durable construction, unibody structure and soft rubber exterior, enabling it to withstand a 1.6-foot drop. It is also IPX2 splash resistant. Even knowing, play it safe. Don’t drop it and don’t set up next to your pool or sauna. The power adapter connects magnetically, disconnecting instantly in the event of a foot getting tangled, letting it separate from the projector and keeping everything intact.

WHAT'S NOT The content you stream varies by your device and is dependent on access, as stated on the BenQ website, "Please be informed that watching online streaming media content, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+, from mobile devices with a BenQ projector is not currently a viable option at this moment. This is due to their subscription-based business model with license and copyright concern."

Hopefully someday soon the copyright gods give our iPhones streaming permission with Netflix and other streaming services to all devices.