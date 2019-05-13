You'll be all set with one of these 4K TVs
Whether you want to watch the ballgame or re-watch "Game of Thrones," it helps to have the latest and greatest 4K TV. If you're looking for a set that boasts the best and brightest picture quality, sleek designs and extreme streaming capabilities, here are the best performing models that CNET has reviewed over the past year.
The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor David Katzmaier and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.
LG OLEDB8P series
CNET rating (out of 5)
4.5 stars (outstanding)
THE GOOD The LG B8 has spectacular image quality, second only to LG's more-expensive OLED TVs among models we've tested. It delivers perfect black levels, superb uniformity, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Its striking design features a super-slim panel.
THE BAD It can't get as bright as competing LCD TVs.
THE COST $2,496.99 to $3,299
BOTTOM LINE LG's entry-level OLED TV doesn't compromise picture quality.
TCL 6 series (2018 Roku TV)
CNET rating (out of 5)
4.5 stars (outstanding)
THE GOOD The affordable TCL 6 series has excellent overall image quality, with deep black levels, very good brightness, rich contrast and accurate color. Its Roku smart TV platform is the best available, with a simple interface and extensive streaming app support.
THE BAD Brightness and video processing fall short of some more expensive TVs.
THE COST $819.99
BOTTOM LINE Superb picture quality that rivals TVs costing twice as much.
LG OLEDC8P series
CNET rating (out of 5)
4.5 stars (outstanding)
THE GOOD The LG C8 is the best performing TV we've tested to date. It delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Uniformity and video-processing options are slightly better than last year. Its striking design features a super-slim panel.
THE BAD The C8 is expensive.
THE COST $2,796.99 to $3,499
BOTTOM LINE It sets the standard against which all high-end TVs will be judged.
LG OLEDC9PUA series
CNET rating (out of 5)
4 stars (excellent)
THE GOOD It boasts fantastic image quality, perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, superb uniformity, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. It adds HDMI 2.1 features and support for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 are coming soon
THE BAD It’s also very pricey and it can't get as bright as competing LCD TVs.
THE COST $3,499
BOTTOM LINE If you want the best TV picture quality, this should be the first TV on your list.
