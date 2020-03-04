Get connected with these fabulous 5G phones
There's no question that 5G is the next generation of mobile connectivity. Though it won't replace 4G entirely, 5G works incredibly fast, and many industries will benefit from the new network, including self-driving cars and drones. You will likely only get the most out of 5G if you have a phone that's 5G-enabled and these four are among the best.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
CNET RATING 5 stars out of 5 (spectacular)
THE GOOD The Galaxy Note 10 Plus delivers the premium goods, from a killer 6.8-inch screen and all-day battery life to excellent camera tools.
THE BAD The Note 10 Plus is expensive. There's no headphone jack, which will disappoint longtime Samsung fans.The depth-sensing camera is extremely limited.
THE COST $1,299.99
BOTTOM LINE Samsung closed the camera gap with rivals and created a top-of-the-line phone for people who want the best Android has to offer.
OnePlus 7 Pro
CNET RATING 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)
THE GOOD The OnePlus 7 Pro is fast, has a neat pop-up camera and its triple rear cameras take fantastic pictures — all at $80 less than its closest Samsung and iPhone rivals.
THE BAD The phone is heavy and isn't rated for water resistance. It lacks wireless charging and a headphone jack.
THE COST $619.99 to $699
BOTTOM LINE The OnePlus 7 Pro's camera, performance and price make it the go-to premium Android phone of the past year.
LG V50 ThinQ
CNET RATING 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)
THE GOOD The water-resistant LG V50 has a big, sharp display; five cameras that take a bunch of different kinds of photos; a headphone jack, and 5G connectivity.
THE BAD It’s expensive if you don't use much 5G and it lacks compelling software extras
THE COST $999
BOTTOM LINE A solid phone and one of the first to have 5G, but it’s high price can't compete with the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Motorola Moto Z3
CNET RATING 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)
THE GOOD A reliable midrange priced phone with magnetic Mod attachments. One mod will make it compatible with upcoming 5G networks for faster data speeds.
THE BAD You can only buy it at Verizon, and the 5G Mod (price unknown) won't go on sale for months.
THE COST $449 (plus the cost of the 5G Mod)
BOTTOM LINE Buy Moto Z3 if you're looking for a well-priced Android phone on Verizon today, not for the promised 5G upgrade module.
