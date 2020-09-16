So many people suffer from allergies, whether from pollen, ragweed or impurities in the air. Getting an air purifier, which offers featurer such as pollen filtration and the ability to capture particulates ranging from smoke and dust to airborne bacteria and COVID-19 virus particles, can make allergies easier to live with. So with the overwhelming number of devices on the market, all advertising various filtration methods, how do you find the best one?

After testing the extra features on a dozen of the most popular models and interviewing various experts in the field of indoor air quality, these three models are all worthwhile investments in your health.

WHAT Blueair Pure 411

THE COST $119.99

AVAILABLE FROM blueair.com

This is a simple, straightforward purifier with smart design and solid bang for your buck. You get particle and carbon filtration (which removes odors and gaseous pollutants) that will work well in a 160-square-foot room. Some devices, like Sharp's Air Purifier, don't even offer that much cleaning power at nearly twice the price.

The Blueair has different colored prefilter sleeves for the outside of the device, so it will fit into almost any color palette, and its single-button interface is as intuitive as it gets. The device is also light, with middle-of-the-road noise production.

It's a little noisy and there's a lack of extra goodies, like timer buttons.

WHAT Honeywell Home HPA300

THE COST $262.49

AVAILABLE FROM honeywellstore.com

Honeywell's air purifier is a little more expensive than other HEPA models, but it can cover a larger space than almost any other purifier: 465 square feet. The Honeywell Home is also one of the quieter models you can find.

It also offers good control for setting timers and checking whether the prefilter or filter needs replacing. If you're looking for great basic performance for a reasonable price, you can't beat the Honeywell Home.

The one negative is the clunky design — this thing weighs a hefty 21 pounds.

WHAT Coway AP1512HH HEPA Air Purifier

THE COST $229.99

AVAILABLE FROM cowaymega.com

Coway's air purifier falls between the Blueair and Honeywell models in both price and the size of the room it can cover, but its unique design and ion filtration technology set it apart from those. The Coway can filter air for rooms up to 361 square feet, and its striking, retro design is a big selling point.

While the ionic filtration technology isn't a huge plus, it also won't produce significant ozone.