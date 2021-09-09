Breathe easier with one of these air purifiers

For sufferers of seasonal allergies, air purifiers can make a big difference, filtering such airborne pollutants as dust particles, smoke particulates, pet dander, pet hair, pollen and mold spores from your indoor air. Air purifiers are also one of the best ways to remove virus particles from the air inside your home, something on everyone's radar due to COVID-19.

With a multitude of machines on the market that all tout various methods of purification, it can be tricky to shop for the best air purifier for your needs. These are three of our favorite models for different size rooms and homes.

WHAT Blueair Blue Pure 211 +

THE COST $339.99

AVAILABLE FROM blueair.com

Blueair's excellent large-room air cleaner looks great, runs fairly quiet and — most important — cleans large rooms efficiently. It weighs only 13 pounds and has a simple interface: The touch-sensitive button on the front of the device lets you set it to low, medium, high or off.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While it would be nice if it had a few more smarts, like an automatic setting that responds to air quality, Blueair has invested where it matters: the cleaning technology. The True HEPA filter is certified to clean the air in spaces up to 560 square feet, and the activated carbon filter helps remove odors, too.

WHAT Honeywell Home HPA300

THE COST $249.99

AVAILABLE FROM honeywellstore.com

Honeywell's air purifier is a little more expensive than some other HEPA models, but it can cover a larger space than almost any other purifier we tested: 465 square feet. Despite its clunky design (it weighs a hefty 21 pounds), the Honeywell Home is actually one of the quieter models around.

The Honeywell Home's aesthetic isn't our favorite, but you get good control for setting timers and checking whether the prefilter or filter needs replacing. If you're looking for great basic performance for a reasonable price, you can't beat this Honeywell HPA300.

WHAT Coway Airmega 400

THE COST $519.20

AVAILABLE FROM coway.com

If you've got the money and want a super powerful air purifier, Coway's Airmega 400 might be for you. This thing costs a pretty penny, but you get air cleaning coverage of 1,560 square feet.

The Airmega comes with a lot of perks: You get a real-time air quality indicator, a variety of fan speed settings (the highest of which is surprisingly quiet), smart settings that adjust fan speed according to air quality and a range of timers. Of course, it's also larger than many competitors, weighing nearly 25 pounds.