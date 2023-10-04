CNET reviews: The best camera phones

The best phones you can buy in 2023 all pack amazing cameras that can take photos that will wow your Instagram followers. These include high-performance phones from Apple, Google, Samsung and others, with different companies offering different features, numbers of camera lenses and numbers of megapixels.

WHAT iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

THE COST $999 and up

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

While features like the new titanium body and A17 Pro processor make both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max exciting phones, it's the larger model that keen photographers should look toward. It shares the same 48-megapixel main camera as the standard Pro, but its telephoto lens gets a significant bump to 5x over the base Pro's 3x. It might not seem like much of a step up, but that extra zoom will help you find more interesting compositions in scenes out of reach of smaller zooms.

The Pixel 7 Pro really feels like you're carrying a fully equipped camera setup with you, alongside the other lenses. With the 15 Pro's ability to shoot in ProRaw, along with advanced video capabilities including Apple ProRes and Log codecs, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the most sophisticated camera phones you can buy right now.

WHAT Google Pixel 7 Pro

THE COST $899

AVAILABLE FROM store.google.com

The Pixel 7 Pro's camera delivers superb shots in a variety of conditions. Its main sensor captures shots with superb dynamic range and vibrant colors while its 5x optical zoom gives more reach than the iPhone 14 Pro is able to manage.

And while its night mode shots aren't as good as the iPhone's, it's a great camera overall that'll suit both photography amateurs at a cost that undercuts its rivals.

WHAT Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

THE COST $1,099.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a lot, but in a good way. Samsung made improvements to the camera's resolution (200 megapixels compared to 108 megapixels), color tones and dynamic range, while retaining the impressive 10x optical zoom of its predecessor. There's also a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's been optimized specifically for Samsung's phones, which brings faster performance compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It may be an understatement to call this phone expensive, but those willing to pay more for a giant screen and a high-quality, versatile camera won't be disappointed.