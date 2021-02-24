TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Get your motor running with these jump starters

Black & Decker Portable Power Station is a

Black & Decker Portable Power Station is a heavyweight battery at 20 pounds, but it's smartly packaged with a convenient grab handle. Credit: CBS Interactive

By CNET
Print

If you've ever been unable to start your car on a cold morning, you know the importance of getting a quick jump. Until recently, this meant either having an auto club membership or relying on the kindness of strangers, but in in recent years a new solution has come to market: the portable jump starter.

Car battery jump starters and chargers are dense little storage bins for electrical energy, and many come with useful built-in accessories. They'll recharge with standard extension cords, wall-plug adapters, USB ports in running vehicles or cigarette lighter-style 12-volt male adapters. Most portable battery jump starter options offer some combination of these four recharge opttions.

What else can they do? Let's see: power your high-draw laptop computer. With a built-in air compressor it can inflate your raft at the lake or a low tire before you head home from the airport. How about an AC inverter so you can plug in a radio, a lamp or another small appliance? And maybe a dual USB port to charge your phone and another USB device at the same time?

Check out these three top-performing portable jump starters, as judged by CNET's Roadshow team.

WHAT Antigravity Batteries XP-10 Micro-Start

THE COST $199.99

AVAILABLE FROM antigravitybatteries.com

Antigravity's XP-10 Micro-Start was rated best of all in Consumer Reports' most recent test of lithium-ion jump starter portables — cited in particular for its ability to deliver repeated car jump jolts after competitors had been drained. This car jump starter has a multimode LED flashlight and multiple USB charging options for electronics. Antigravity says it will jump V8s up to 7.3 liters. This device is a bit pricey compared to lesser portable jump competitors, but quality counts.

WHAT Black & Decker Portable Power Station Jump Starter PPRH5B

THE COST $119.90

AVAILABLE FROM blackanddecker12volt.com

This is the Swiss Army knife of portable car batteries and chargers. The Black & Decker Power Station features multiple recharge options, a work light, a 120-psi air compressor, USB taps and a 500-watt AC inverter with two plugs to run small appliances. That all makes it truly handy, with a solid 17 amp hours of stored power. It's a heavyweight battery at 20 pounds, but it's also smartly packaged with a convenient grab handle. The Power Station does it all.

WHAT Schumacher ProSeries 2250 Jump Starter

THE COST $377.99

AVAILABLE FROM batterychargers.com

From a trusted name in automotive electrics, the ProSeries 2250 gets 100% satisfaction from buyers on several shopping sites. This car jump starter has a vibration-resistant absorbent glass mat battery, a 400-watt AC inverter with two plugs and enough cranking amps to start just about any light-to medium-duty vehicle with a dead battery out there.

Best of all, it comes with one of the largest capacity batteries you'll find. Schumacher says it can feed a 200-watt AC draw for 55 minutes, and 100 watts for 90 minutes.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: the CNET Roadshow staff and copy editor Jim Hoffman. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

By CNET

More news

Shiwu Lin, of East Meadow, and Leslie St. He wants a shot in the arm for an age-old form of wrestling
Students at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High Teens vow 'to serve those who serve us' with veterans organization
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini in Hauppauge DA: Amityville man sentenced to 16 years in prison for drug conviction
An image federal prosecutors say in court papers Feds: Queens man and former NYPD officer charged in Capitol seige
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. poses Suffolk County Sheriff's Office unveils reform plan
Damon Rallis ran unsuccessful campaigns for Southold Town Southold Town worker faces child porn charges
Didn’t find what you were looking for?