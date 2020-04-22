Best machines for coffee good to the last drop

Few drip coffee makers have what it takes to brew drip coffee at its best. These machines are supposed to be dead simple: fill with grounds, top with hot water and then let time and gravity work its magic. Unfortunately, most drip coffee makers don't get water hot enough or brew too slowly, which makes them fail miserably at the basic task of the drip. Others tend to overcompensate and end up scalding their coffee grounds completely.

Luckily, we found three machines that are noteworthy exceptions. We promise, you'll never have to drink coffee from pods again.

Bonavita Connoisseur BV1900TS

Despite its snobby name, the Connoisseur from Bonavita is the best machine for automatic drip coffee you can buy for the least amount of cash. It reliably brews full pots of great coffee that rival what you would get from your favorite coffee shop or barista, and it's a cinch to use. With easy, one-touch operation, the Bonavita has a 1,500-watt heating element that maintains optimal brewing temperature of 198-205 degrees Fahrenheit.

This perfect coffee maker also has a 1.3-liter water reservoir, works fast, and has all the bells and whistles including a stainless steel-lined thermal carafe. It's a snap to keep clean, with a removable, dishwasher-safe filter basket and carafe lid. And at $128.99, it won't break the bank.

Bunn Velocity Brew BT

Those who seek lots of coffee in a hurry will love the quick brew cycle of this drip machine. With its stainless steel-lined thermal carafe, the Bunn ($148.99) whips up large pots of joe at astonishing speed. In as little as 3 minutes, 33 seconds, the coffee maker can deliver full batches of tasty drip to drink.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

Think of this kitchen appliance as the Swiss army knife of the drip coffee maker world. The Ninja programmable brewer (with frother, thermal carafe and reusable filter) offers an uncanny degree of flexibility. It can create everything from solid drip, to perfect cold brew, to iced coffee, to latte-style drinks with its milk frother, and it will adjust the temperature according to your choice. Its thermal carafe will keep tea or coffee hot up to two hours.

This programmable coffee maker even lets you brew iced coffee and hot coffee in multiple sizes, from small cups, mugs and travel mugs, all the way up to half and full carafes.

At $179.99, it is a bit pricier than the other models.