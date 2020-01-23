These are the Top 5 video games of the past decade

Picking the best games of the decade is an increasingly tough task. The number of titles keeps expanding while the number of platforms has blossomed beyond consoles and PCs. Players encounter so much content that the job of winnowing all that down to a top five list is daunting.

There were plenty of great releases over the past 10 years. The list below isn't based on quality per se, but it's more personal. These are the games of the past decade that had the biggest personal impact.

1. POKÉMON GO This unconventional take on the popular franchise had a surreal level of popularity when it was released during the summer of 2016. That enthusiasm has died down, but the game remains a force, and made a huge impression. It's a title that's played outside in the real world and encourages players to explore their neighborhood to find pocket monsters.

That pushes players to interact face to face and opens up opportunities to foster bonds between players. The magic of Pokemon Go is how it manages to build community. It's a game that has led to real-life friendships and even a commitment to running.

2. HEARTHSTONE Part of the success of the card collecting game Hearthstone is that the developers simplified the gameplay elements and put it on mobile platforms and tablets. It opened up the game to a huge audience and the accessible gameplay made it easy to pick up. The combination of the two has made it hugely successful and turned Hearthstone into a popular e-sport.

3. DARK SOULS 2 Those who love Hidetaka Miyazaki's Souls game have a moment when his games just click for them. They look beyond the difficulty and appreciate the lessons contained within the adventure. No other title this decade taught more about patience, persistence and perseverance than Dark Souls 2. Every encounter is fraught with danger and players feel the tension in every fight. Yes, the game is difficult and it can be obtuse at times, but it's also totally rewarding.

4. THE LAST OF US One of the most overlooked aspects of modern gaming has been the performances of voice actors. That has changed thanks in part thanks to the performances of actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson in this post-apocalyptic masterpiece. The visuals are gorgeous for its time and the gameplay mechanics are solid with a mix action and stealth, but it's the world that gamemaker Naughty Dog creates and the actors' performances that invest players in the characters and transformed how we appreciate games.

5. RED DEAD REDEMPTION This game kicked off the decade and set the bar for the open-world genre. The beautiful visuals coupled with an intriguing story and memorable protagonist in John Marston made this a game that fans enjoyed living with. It's an adventure that used its environment to its advantage, creating a distinct take on the wild West. One that few games have been able to match.



