CNET reviews: Great gifts for less than $100

Holiday shopping is in full swing, so if you haven't yet started it's time to get moving. CNET is here to help you find some of the best holiday gifts that cost between $50 and $100, and that means coming up with ideas that are both thoughtful and unexpected.

Highlights include tech gear for gamers, treats for fitness junkies and even something for your favorite quarantine cook. Each pick has been either comprehensively reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors. Check out CNET's Holiday Gift Guide for more suggestions for all ages, interests and budgets.

WHAT Hyperice Hypersphere Mini massage ball

THE COST $79

AVAILABLE FROM hyperice.com

Hyperice's original Hypersphere massage ball ($150) is quite powerful but a bit on the large side and requires its own power adapter to charge. Meanwhile, the new smaller Hypersphere Mini, with a 3-inch diameter about the size of a softball, charges with a micro-USB cable.

A full charge offers more than two hours of battery life and, with three speeds to choose from, it works better for rolling out your muscles. Its size means it also travels better.

WHAT Razer Kishi game controller for iPhone

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM razer.com

Buying for someone who's gaming on their phone? Whether they're iPhone users subscribed to Apple Arcade or Android owners using Xbox Cloud gaming or Google Stadia, the Razer Kishi is a top option. Similar to the $80 Android-compatible model (Android phone owners can play Xbox Cloud gaming with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription), the iPhone version is MFi-certified and will work with the iPhone 6 Plus and any newer model. It connects via lightning cable and has pass-through charging but no built-in battery to supply extra juice. There's an Xbox-optimized one for Android owners, too, for $100.

The controller works nicely with mobile games that have game-controller support (and benefit from it) and anybody who plays a lot of games on their phone would appreciate it as a gift. Just make sure you're matching the right model to their phone.

WHAT Instant Pot Duo 6-quart pressure cooker

THE COST $99.95

AVAILABLE FROM williams-sonoma.com

Assuming there's still someone who doesn't own one of these, an Instant Pot is perfect for people who love to cook and those who hate it. It can pressure cook, slow cook and just about everything in between.

What's really cooking about this machine is that it's nine functions also include serving as a rice cooker, porridge maker, steamer, saute pan, stew pot, yogurt maker and warmer.