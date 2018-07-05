Best laptops for maintaining your privacy

After a succession of high-profile security breaches that made everyone's data vulnerable to hackers, taking bigger steps to protect your privacy is no longer reserved for the paranoid. Taking greater control over the information you share isn't reserved for software updates and strong password selection, either. Hardware can help you stay safe, too. Check out these four laptops that have unique security features you won't find elsewhere.

Dell XPS 13

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD The body is smaller than the laptop's previous incarnation. It also boasts better internal cooling and a sharp-looking, all-white interior. The nearly bezel-free screen still looks great, and there's a fingerprint reader hidden under the power button.

THE BAD The system's biggest quirk, a below-the-screen webcam, remains. Touch isn't standard, and most of the ports have been replaced by USB-C.

THE COST $999.99

BOTTOM LINE One of the best all-around 13-inch laptops, despite that webcam.

HP Envy Curved All-in-One 34

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD Artfully designed with a big curved display and a far better-than-average sound system, the latest edition of the computer also includes welcome touches like a Qi-compatible charging pad and a webcam that retracts into the top of the screen.

THE BAD The display is big, but its quality can't compare with the smaller and better displays of its competitors. HP also needs to rethink the bundled keyboard and mouse.

THE COST $1,819.99 to $1,999

BOTTOM LINE A winning design and an unusually good sound system highlight this laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (15-inch, 2017)

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD The 15-inch MacBook Pro may be a bit old, but its performance and battery life still fare well compared with newcomers. The giant touchpad is a pleasure to use, and the display is excellent.

THE BAD Having only USB-C ports can be a hassle, and the keyboard is at best an acquired taste — and at worst, possibly defective. A lot of people may think it's not worth paying a premium for the Touch Bar.

THE COST $2,239.00 to $2,399

BOTTOM LINE For creative work, it's still top-notch.

HP EliteBook x360 1020 G2

CNET rating (out of 5)

3.5 stars (very good)

THE GOOD This device includes HP SureView, a built-in privacy screen. It also sports a slim, 360-degree design with plenty of RAM and storage.

THE BAD Battery life is merely OK, and the security screen leaves the display feeling a little muted. The processor is a last-gen model, and the touchpad hitches occasionally.

THE COST $1,399.68 to $1,449

BOTTOM LINE The HP EliteBook x360 takes the lead on security with a useful on-demand privacy filter.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor Dan Ackerman, former CNET staff member Xiomara Blanco, and senior editors Joshua Goldman, Lori Grunin and Laura K. Cucullu.