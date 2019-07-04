TODAY'S PAPER
These smart displays are picture perfect

Lenovo Smart Display 10 is a great kitchen

Lenovo Smart Display 10 is a great kitchen assistant with an elegant design and a high-resolution touchscreen. Photo Credit: CBS Interactive

By CNET
Now that the smart speaker has become established as a key part of the well-appointed smart home, it only follows that they'd advance that category by adding a screen to the equation. This blossoming category of smart-home tech combines the always-listening voice assistance of a smart speaker with a touchscreen for watching videos, controlling your smart home and more. These are CNET's top picks for the best smart displays of 2019.

Google Nest Hub

CNET rating (out of 5)

4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

THE GOOD The touchscreen is responsive and works well with Google Assistant. Pictures and videos look crisp thanks to an ambient light sensor that adapts the screen brightness and warmth to match the room. A control panel screen makes it easy to organize and control your smart home devices.

THE BAD The sound quality is nowhere near the level of other smart displays.

THE COST $79.99 to $129

BOTTOM LINE The cameraless, petite Google Nest Hub will blend into any room in your home.

Lenovo Smart Display 10

CNET rating (out of 5)

4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

THE GOOD This is a great kitchen assistant with an elegant design and a high-resolution touchscreen. It multitasks well, responds quickly to both touch and voice commands and offers a rich, personalized home screen and a customizable ambient mode.

THE BAD It would be nice if the screen would do more when you play games or listen to music. You're limited to Google Duo for making voice calls.

THE COST $197.97 to $249.99

BOTTOM LINE It performs kitchen tasks exceedingly well.

JBL Link View

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD The JBL Link View sounds great playing music, particularly with bass-heavy tracks. Thanks to Google Assistant, the Link View works best as a kitchen assistant, with a great guided recipe system, an attractive touchscreen and a knack for multitasking.

THE BAD You can't adjust the EQ settings of the music.

THE COST $245.99

BOTTOM LINE Worth the price if you want a capable kitchen helper that can blast your music while you work.

Amazon Echo Show 5

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD The sunrise alarms make getting out of bed easy. It has a handy smart home control panel and you still have access to all of Alexa's voice commands.

THE BAD The screen is a little too bright for a darkened room. You can't customize your snooze times, see your commands or set a sunrise alarm outside of certain hours.

THE COST $89.99

BOTTOM LINE This is a solid, smart display that's particularly compelling as a smart alarm clock.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior associate editor Andrew Gebhart and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

