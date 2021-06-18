Time for a smartwatch? Check these out.

There are a lot of factors to consider when trying to figure out the best smartwatch for your needs. You'll want to decide on your preferred shape for the watch face, whether you want a model with a fitness emphasis (sleep tracking, a heart rate monitor) versus other smart features (working well with third-party apps) and which operating system you want (iOS versus Android).

But that just scratches the surface. A smartwatch should be able to offer everything from heart-rate monitoring and activity tracking to GPS tracking and smart notifications. Some smartwatches can even be used for contactless payment. They should all work seamlessly with smartphone notifications. Here are the best smartwatches based on function, price and compatibility.

WHAT Apple Watch SE

THE COST $279 and up

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

If you've never owned an Apple Watch, this is the one to get. The Apple Watch SE is a cheaper alternative to the Series 6 with a lot of the same great features plus a slightly longer battery life.

Aside from the extra health sensors (ECG and SpO2), the most notable difference between the two is that the SE doesn't have an always-on display. But you probably won't miss it if you've never had this feature.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

THE COST $249.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers almost all of the same features as the new Galaxy Watch 3, including an ECG app and fall detection, for about half the price. It's not as flashy as the Watch 3 with its physical rotating bezel and thicker frame, but it's less bulky and more comfortable to wear at night and during workouts.

The Active 2 handles calls, texts and app notifications, and it offers Spotify support as well as all the basic fitness features you'll need. You can also get an LTE edition of this smartwatch, which can receive calls on the go without your Android phone nearby.

WHAT Amazfit Bip S

THE COST $69.99

AVAILABLE FROM us.amazfit.com

If you're looking to get more value for money, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the Amazfit Bip S. This smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and checks most of the boxes when it comes to features: heart rate sensor, always-on display, built-in GPS tracking and the best battery life of any device on this list. You can get up to 40 days of use on a charge, or about two weeks of heavy usage with the GPS on and brightness up (a time that's still above and beyond the rest).

You may have to make some sacrifices when it comes to aesthetics, though, as it has a plastic casing and the screen isn't as bright or responsive as the ones on the Galaxy and Apple Watch.