These smartwatches are up to the minute

When choosing the best smartwatch for your needs, there are a lot of factors to consider — especially since it will probably be strapped to your wrist 24/7.

You'll want to decide on the look and shape of the watch to match your taste. Likewise, you should decide whether you want something compatible with iOS or Android or if your priority is a model with a fitness and health features like sleep tracking and EKG readings. Another factor to consider is you want a device that will work well with third-party apps.

A smartwatch should be able to offer everything from heart rate monitoring to GPS. Some can even be used for contactless payment. They should all work seamlessly with smartphone notifications.

Here are three of CNET's top choices of the best smartwatches based on function, price and compatibility.

WHAT Apple Watch SE

THE COST $279 and up

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

If you want the best Apple Watch that's also more affordable, this is the one to get. The Apple Watch SE is a cheaper alternative to the Series 7 with a lot of the same great features plus slightly longer battery life. It doesn't have the Series 7's extra health sensors (ECG and SpO2), and it doesn't have an always-on display, but it does everything most people need. You can also wear it when while swimming or showering.

WHAT Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

THE COST $249.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to run the new Google Wear platform, co-designed by Samsung and Google. It has ECG and heart rate tracking, plus an impedance-based electrical sensor that can tell you more about your body composition. An advanced tracker monitors your overall sleep quality.

But some of the key features are locked to Samsung phones for now, and the battery life is not as strong as for other smartwatches.

WHAT Fitbit Versa 3

THE COST $229.95

AVAILABLE FROM fitbit.com

The Fitbit Versa 3 is compatible with both iOS and Android phones and lets you choose between Alexa or Google Assistant as your go-to voice assistant. It's well-rounded, with plenty of health and fitness features like onboard GPS, as well as the best sleep tracking on this list and even a breakout of your body temperature overnight. Its battery life is also better than most. It's available in thistle, pink clay and olive with a soft gold aluminum finish and in black with a black aluminum finish.