These devices take streaming video to the extreme
Do you want a new device to connect to your TV and stream video, but you're not sure which one? We've got you covered.
We've reviewed all the major streaming media devices on the market today, along with every major smart TV system. With the exception of TVs that actually run Roku's or Amazon's software, TV streaming devices are better than the smarts built into your set. They have more apps, better search, simpler remotes and more frequent updates.
If you're looking for the best streaming device to go with that new 4K HDR TV, you'll be more than happy with one of these.
Roku Streaming Stick Plus
CNET RATING 5 stars out of 5 (spectacular)
THE GOOD It delivers 4K and HDR video in a compact package for an affordable price. Its simple interface puts every streaming service on a level playing field. Roku's responses are lightning fast, its video quality as good as any streamer, and its remote can control your TV's volume and power.
THE BAD The menus can seem dated compared to rivals.
THE COST $43.88 to $54.99
BOTTOM LINE This affordable 4K HDR streamer is the one you should get.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
CNET RATING 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)
THE GOOD Voice features are first-class, and Echo and Dot owners can control it with Alexa. Its app and game selection is superb, responses are lightning fast and video quality is as good as any streamer.
THE BAD The user interface pushes Amazon content too aggressively
THE COST $49.99
BOTTOM LINE For Alexa fans or 4K HDR TV owners who insist on Dolby Vision, the Fire TV 4K Stick is a great value.
Apple TV 4K
CNET RATING 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)
THE GOOD It delivers the best streaming video available to compatible 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision TVs. It offers the most polished streaming experience today, the best remote on the market and excellent Siri voice options.
THE BAD The Apple TV 4K is expensive. It doesn't stream YouTube in 4K or HDR. Cheaper streaming devices from Roku and others offer similar image quality and capabilities.
THE COST $169 to $213.53
BOTTOM LINE If you can swing the price, get the Apple TV 4K.
Roku Express
CNET RATING 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)
THE GOOD The Roku Express is an affordable, easy-to-use mini streamer with access to thousands of apps. Load times and app performance are quick and reliable.
THE BAD It lacks the TV control buttons and point-anywhere voice remote included on the more-expensive Express Plus and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
THE COST $29
BOTTOM LINE It's easy to use and offers the cheapest access to Roku's superb operating system.
