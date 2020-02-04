Do you want a new device to connect to your TV and stream video, but you're not sure which one? We've got you covered.

We've reviewed all the major streaming media devices on the market today, along with every major smart TV system. With the exception of TVs that actually run Roku's or Amazon's software, TV streaming devices are better than the smarts built into your set. They have more apps, better search, simpler remotes and more frequent updates.

If you're looking for the best streaming device to go with that new 4K HDR TV, you'll be more than happy with one of these.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior managing editor David Katzmaier, senior associate editor Ty Pendlebury and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

