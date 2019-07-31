It’s easy to find inexpensive, true wireless earphones that sound decent. But if top-notch sound is a priority, many of the best-sounding true wireless earphones cost a lot more. These are CNET’s choices for the best-sounding true wireless headphones.

Jabra Elite 65t

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD They’re comfortable, perform reliably and sound excellent for truly wireless headphones. With two microphones in each earpiece, they’re great for making calls. Battery life is decent at five hours.

THE BAD The relatively tight, noise-isolating fit isn’t for everyone. You have to step up to the more expensive Elite Active 65t to get a true sports model offering enhanced sweat-resistance.

THE COST $169.99

BOTTOM LINE These well-designed earphones rival Apple’s AirPods and are superior in some ways.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD Expect excellent sound and solid wireless performance with minimal dropouts. They work very well for making calls and have touch controls, and the battery-charging case charges via USB-C (cable included). There’s a transparency mode, and you can tweak the sound via the companion app.

THE BAD The price is steep and battery life isn’t quite as good as what you get with certain competing models.

THE COST $287.50 to $299.99

BOTTOM LINE Great-sounding true wireless earphones at a premium price.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

CNET rating (out of 5)

4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD In addition to better sound and battery life than the AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro will stay on your ears securely. Other great features are fast pairing, rock-solid wireless connectivity and always-on Siri voice-recognition for iOS users. Phone call quality is excellent.

THE BAD The price is steep, and battery life isn’t as good as what you get with certain competing models.

THE COST $299.99

BOTTOM LINE Great-sounding true wireless earphones at a premium price.

UA True Wireless Flash engineered by JBL

CNET rating (out of 5)

3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

THE GOOD Under Armour’s earphones are fully waterproof, fit securely and sound good for true wireless headphones. They work well for making calls and have two transparency modes.

THE BAD The charging case is bulky, and buds may be slightly too big for some people.

THE COST $169.99

BOTTOM LINE This is an excellent set of truly wireless earphones except for the bulky charging case.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: executive editor David Carnoy and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.