CNET reviews: Picture-perfect TVs 

The holidays are over, which means now is a great time to buy a TV. While this year's chip shortages and supply chain issues will push the prices of entry-level TVs higher, there are deep discounts on midrange and high-end TVs that have the best picture quality. We've reviewed many of the best TVs of the year and are presenting three of CNET's favorites in the list below.

WHAT TCL 6-Series Roku TV

THE COST $949.99 (4K), $2,199.99 (8K)

AVAILABLE FROM tcl.com

No TV offers this much picture quality for as little cash. The TCL 6 Series Dolby Vision HDR TV has an excellent image thanks to mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming that helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price. It's also a solid choice for gamers with a THX mode that combines low-input lag and high contrast.

The TCL 4K Roku first came out in 2020 but has remained on sale throughout 2021 — in fact it recently got its holiday price cut — and is the top choice if you're shopping for a new TV. remains our top choice so far. TCL also sells an 8K version of the 6-Series, but it's probably not worth the extra money. There's also a Google-powered version which was not reviewed (although according to TCL its image quality is the same as this Roku version).

WHAT LG OLEDC1P

THE COST Starts at $1,296.99

AVAILABLE FROM crutchfield.com

With picture quality as good as any TV that was tested and a price that's not too crazy, the LG C1 OLED TV is the top pick for people who prioritize picture and are willing to pay for it. It beats any non-OLED TV on this list, including the Samsung QN90A, with its perfect black levels, unbeatable contrast and superb off-angle viewing. It also has the best gaming features, making it the perfect companion to an Xbox Series X or S, PlayStation 5 or both. The C1 comes in the widest variety of sizes of any OLED TV, although the bigger models are highly expensive.

WHAT Samsung QN90A

THE COST $3,799.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

Looking for a high-end TV with spectacular image quality, but don't want an OLED? The Samsung QN90A is your best bet. This TV uses QLED TV tech augmented by mini-LED for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in our side-by-side tests, but the QN90A QLED screen comes closer than ever.