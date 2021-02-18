TODAY'S PAPER
These cameras are focused on vlogging

The Logitech StreamCam is purpose-built for streaming at up to 1080p at 60 frames per second. Credit: CBS Interactive

By CNET
It seems like everyone has a YouTube channel these days. Experts all over the world are teaching people how to cook, do home repairs and even put on makeup from the comfort of their homes. Still, the footage has to be watchable and engaging.

In this roundup, we'll help you find the best vlogging camera, keeping cost in mind so you don't need to worry about blowing the bank with a camera that shoots 4K video. Simply put, whether you want to do simple livestreams from your laptop or more polished productions, you're sure to find a vlogging camera for your needs and budget here.

WHAT Logitech StreamCam

THE COST $169.99

AVAILABLE FROM logitech.com

Whether you're looking to do a quick how-to from your computer, want to stream yourself while you game or anything in between, the simplest option for your vlog is a compact camera that doesn't need to move from your computer — that is, the noble webcam. True, you won't be able to move around too much, but it's pretty much a plug-and-play experience because you don't need an encoder.

The top pick for vlogging is the Logitech StreamCam which is purpose-built for streaming at up to 1080p at 60 frames per second. It's also designed to be mounted horizontally or vertically.

WHAT GoPro Hero 9 Black

THE COST $349.98

AVAILABLE FROM gopro.com

From its small waterproof design to its incredible image stabilization to its excellent video quality, the Hero 9 Black is one of the most versatile cameras you can get for creating YouTube vlog gold. You can use it as a studio camera, but it's really made to be used on the move.

It also features Mods designed to make the Hero 9 Black even more vlogging-friendly. The main Media Mod is a housing that adds a directional mic as well as a 3.5-millimeter external mic jack for additional mic input, an HDMI output and two cold shoes. Display and Light Mods can then be slotted into the shoes to brighten your shots and let you see yourself when you're in front of the camera. If you want to livestream, you can do it through GoPro's mobile app.

WHAT Mevo Start

THE COST $379

AVAILABLE FROM mevo.com

Mevo Start lets you create the look of a multicamera shoot with a single small camera. It lets you stream 1080p video live to every major platform instantly with the Mevo app for up to six hours without an external power source. It can also simultaneously record high-quality 1080p video to a microSD card in the camera.

Livestreaming can be done by connecting both a mobile device and the camera to the same Wi-Fi network, or you can directly connect by Wi-Fi to the camera and use your phone's LTE mobile broadband signal to stream.

The mobile app is the true star as it lets you use its high-resolution sensor to create multiple tight and wide shots, and switch between them with a tap on the screen. Or, you can have the software automatically track people and switch between shots.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior editor Joshua Goldman and copy editor Jim Hoffman. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

