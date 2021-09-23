These Xbox gaming headsets are all winners

If you're gaming on the Xbox One or a new Xbox Series X and want to use headphones, you can plug any old standard pair with a mic into the controller's 3.5-millimeter jack. But even a semi-serious gamer can tell you that a good set of gaming headphones can be the difference between a successful raid and an embarrassing defeat caused by subpar game audio.

Many people with an Xbox console, whether it be the Xbox One, Xbox Series S or Series X, choose a wired headset because it can be plugged into the already wireless controller. Also, most options in the wired gaming headset category work just fine with the PlayStation 5, Windows PCs, Macs and the Nintendo Switch.

WHAT Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

THE COST $149.95

AVAILABLE FROM turtlebeach.com

Turtle Beach has upgraded its popular Stealth 700 headset, improving both its performance and comfort. The build quality is solid and the "cooling gel-infused" memory foam ear cushions fit nicely and play well with glasses. The headband is also sturdy and well-padded.

This headset will work with older Xbox One consoles as well as the next-gen Series X consoles. Battery life is now up to 20 hours — the headset charges via USB-C — and thanks to Xbox Wireless technology, you can connect wirelessly to the Xbox without using a dongle like you have to do with the PlayStation 4.

WHAT HyperX Cloud X

THE COST $49.99

AVAILABLE FROM hyperxgaming.com

If you're looking for a really solid wired headset with an affordable price tag, the HyperX Cloud X is an excellent choice. It's sturdily built, has good sound with strong microphone performance and most important, it's comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions. It's designed to work with the Xbox One and the Series S and X, but is also compatible with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PCs.

WHAT Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One

THE COST $199.99

AVAILABLE FROM razer.com

The Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox is a beast of a wireless headset, at least in terms of size. That said, it's not heavy and its auto-adjusting headband makes this one of the most comfortable gaming headsets you can buy; just note that its ear cups really stick out from your head. The ear pads are equipped with cooling gel-infused cushions, and the Razer logo lights up.

Aside from excellent sound quality and comfort, the other signature feature is the built-in HyperSense haptic feedback technology that lets you feel the game while you're playing. The only negative is that battery life takes a hit when you engage it. It'll last six hours with HyperSense on and 20 hours with it turned off.