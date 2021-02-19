Maskfone combines headphones with a mask

WHAT MaskFone

WHAT IT DOES This wireless headphone and mask combination from U.K.-based telecommunications company Binatone combines safety, fashion, technology and entertainment.

THE COST $49.99

WHAT’S HOT Along with the mask, which includes a medical-grade N95 filter, there are built-in (and removable) microphone and wireless earbuds. Now when the situation isn’t conducive to removing your mask to make a hands-free call or listen to music, the MaskFone is the solution.

The mask is made with durable machine-washable twill fabric, which can easily form to most face features and shapes. Add to the disposable and replaceable interchangeable N95 filters to ensure a high level of protection with 95-percent virus filtration. The medical-grade filters will last up to 200 hours before a replacement is required.

But what makes the MaskFone a talking item is the rechargeable electronic technology. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds produce decent sound and will be good for up to 12-hours of playtime and hands-free calls before a USB charge is needed. The MaskFone is also IPX5 water-resistant rated.

When the mask needs to be washed, the earbuds, controls and microphone are easily removed. After washing the mask, they snap back in, and there was no shrinking or remodeling of the mask needed to get it back to its original setup. Both before and after the washing, cell phone calls were heard fine on both ends of the call, which was of a concern with the mask on.

WHAT’S NOT If you’re not in a mask-wearing environment, you’ll want to use better sounding earbuds.