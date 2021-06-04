Biodex Medical Systems plans to lay off about a third of its workforce, the company said in a filing.

The Shirley maker of nuclear medicine and medical imaging products plans to lay off 41 of its 127 employees during a 14-day period starting Aug. 6, the company said in a filing last month with New York State.

Fourteen of the workers will be laid off at the company's Natcon Road location and 27 at the Ramsey Road facility.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Biodex provides radiation detection, nuclear medicine dose calibrators and shielding products.

Nuclear medicine diagnoses and treats illnesses by using radioactive materials.

Biodex was acquired in September 2020 by Mirion Technologies Inc., a provider of radiation detection and measurement equipment with offices in Atlanta and San Ramon, California.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mirion Technologies is owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm based in London.

Bloomberg, quoting unnamed sources, reported that Charterhouse Capital is seeking to sell Mirion Technologies in a deal that could bring more than $2 billion.

The New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires certain businesses to file public documents providing a warning to employees in advance of plant closures and layoffs.