Thomas L. Wegman, the top executive at BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., has died, the Lynbrook biopharmaceutical company announced Monday.

The announcement of the death of the company president and board member at age 64 came eight months after Wegman's July 2018 disclosure that he was undergoing experimental treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer of the brain or spinal cord.

The company said that Wegman, who was named president of the company in 2005, died Wednesday.

"The entire BioSpecifics family mourns this loss," Michael Schamroth, a company board member said in a statement.

"BioSpecifics will continue to be actively managed by its current employees and board of directors," the company said. "Succession planning is under way and new management positions will be announced."

Shares of BioSpecifics dropped 2.2 percent to $67.72 in Monday afternoon trading.

BioSpecifics has developed injectable enzymes that break down collagen, a fibrous protein that can build up and cause conditions including Dupuytren's contracture, a hand deformity where fingers are frozen in a curved position.

Wegman, the son of company founder Edwin H. Wegman, used the title "president" instead of the chief executive title typically used by the top executive of public companies.

In an interview in July, Wegman said he was "optimistic" and was undergoing "experimental" treatments. Glioblastoma is the same cancer that took the life of Arizona Sen. John McCain in August.

Thomas Wegman owned 17.1 percent of BioSpecifics stock, making him the company's largest shareholder, according to Bloomberg's ranking. In an interview, he said that the stock was trading at less than $1 when he was named BioSpecifics' president.

BioSpecifics makes most of its money through royalty and licensing agreements with a unit of Endo International PLC, a Dublin, Ireland, pharmaceutical company.

BioSpecifics is Long Island's 41st largest publicly traded company based on 2017 revenue of $27.4 million.