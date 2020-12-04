Blendjet 2: Blend smoothies on the go

TODAY'S PAPER
By Tribune News Service
WHAT Blendjet 2 portable cordless blender

WHAT IT DOES The single-serving Blendjet 2 lets you blend on the go with shakes, smoothies or a mixed adult beverage in about 20 seconds, more or less depending on what you are making. This is one of those gadgets you think you don't need but once have it, you're hooked.

THE COST $49.95

AVAILABLE FROM blendjet.com

WHAT'S HOT It's about the size of a large water bottle, holds 16 ounces and has a built-in carrying strap that helps with portability. Don't expect it to be as powerful as a full-sized AC powered kitchen blender, but the 4,000-milliampere hour internal battery does a great job powering it for about 15 blends after a one-hour charge. Blendjet 2 is water-resistant, including the USB-C charging port.

The jar has measurement markings and on the bottom is a six-point stainless steel blade. A surprisingly powerful 5-volt motor spins 275 times per second. Once it's loaded, operating consists of pressing a button to start and pressing it to stop. The button illuminates when it's on or charging.

It's just as easy to clean the Blendjet 2 as it is to operate. The self-cleaning system requires water and soap. After a quick blending, just rinse it out and it's ready for the next mixture.

Creamy frozen lattes, milkshakes, slushies, baby food, dips, dressings and sauces are other Blendjet recommendations. It's available in 16 vibrant colors.

Blendjet also has JetPack Ready-to-Blend single-serving smoothies ($2.99) in a variety of flavors, with no refrigeration required.

WHAT'S NOT The blending chamber is narrow, so fruit needs to be cut pretty small.

