Bose Frames: Sunglasses for seeing and hearing

WHAT Bose Frames

WHAT THEY ARE These comfortable sunglasses come with a pair of tiny Bose speakers in the glasses’ arms.



COST $199.99

AVAILABLE FROM bose.com

WHAT’S HOT Bose Frames are designed to leave your ears open to the sounds around you while beaming the sound at your ears. The audio sounds like it’s originating from the center of your brain, while you can still hear absolutely everything around you. They're available in a Wayfarer-like model called Alto and a smaller rounder-shaped model called Rondo (a leather-like case is included with both). Each one offers the same audio components and uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone, tablet or computer.

Download the Bose Connect app to make the initial connection to your phone or tablet.

The frames can remember eight paired devices but can have only one active connection at a time. To change connected devices, you’ll have to turn them off, then hold down the power button until you hear “Ready to connect.” They charge through to a small port on the right arm. The cable is proprietary (don’t lose it) and uses tiny magnets to keep it in place.

The glasses have one multifunction button on the right arm. Press it once to power them on and the speakers will announce the battery level and name of the paired device. These audio prompts can be turned off in the app. To turn them off, take off the glasses and turn them upside down for two seconds.

A two-hour charge provides up to 3.5 hours of playback.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT’S NOT The bass response won’t blow you away. There simply isn’t a ton of sound on the low end.