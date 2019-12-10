TODAY'S PAPER
BusinessTechnology

Braven bluetooth speakers: Rugged and portable

Braven's BRV-X/2 portable speaker has an IPX7 waterproof

Braven's BRV-X/2 portable speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating..... Credit: TNS

By Tribune News Service
WHAT Braven's BRV-X/2 and BRV MINI

WHAT THEY DO These portable Bluetooth-enabled speakers offer good wireless range and speed at an affordable price.

THE COST $99.99 BRV-X/2, $39.99 BRV MINI

AVAILABLE FROM zagg.com

WHAT'S HOT The BRV-X/2 is so rugged and water-resistant that you can take it for a swim. This allows it to float alongside you while broadcasting your playlist with 20 watts of output. The sound is perfect for a variety of tunes in high and low volumes. Inside is a battery for 18 hours of playtime, USB-C charging and built-in microphones for noise-canceling hands-free calls. You can also pair two BRV-X/2 speakers with the wireless stereo pairing technology. The 8.28-by-3.18-by-3.46-inch speaker has a carry strap, tie-down loops and a standard USB charge-out port for charging another device from the speaker's battery.
If you want to go a little smaller, Braven has a similar-designed speaker in a smaller (2.75-by-2.75-by-3.75-inches) body, the BRV-MINI. With a 12-hour battery life before a USB-C charge is needed and its smaller size, it's ideal for using two devices in wireless pairing, for a perfect stereo experience; the speaker also floats. Each has a 5-watt output, and the perfect amount of bass from the integrated passive radiator. A lanyard attaches directly to the top of the speaker for easy hanging at a campsite.

Both speakers are available in black, blue, gray, and red.

WHAT'S NOT Bluetooth range might be limited.

