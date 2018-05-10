Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has won a patent that applies blockchain technology to proxy voting and other applications, the Lake Success company announced Thursday.

Broadridge, which was granted U.S. Patent No. 9,967,238, delivers proxy statements and annual reports to investors and processes transactions for investment banks.

Blockchain is a distributed digital ledger system best known for underpinning cryptocurrency transactions.

Companies such as Bank of America and IBM are racing to file patents and apply blockchain to other business processes. On Long Island, Farmingdale-based Long Blockchain Corp. has announced plans to develop uses for blockchain in the financial services industry.

"This blockchain patent is a significant milestone in Broadridge's commitment to drive the innovation roadmap for the financial services industry," president and chief operating officer Tim Gokey said in a statement.

Proxy votes are cast on behalf of a securities owner who opts not to attend a shareholder meeting.

The blockchain system will "enhance global proxy vote transparency and analytics," the company said.

The Broadridge blockchain patent also applies to repurchase, or repo, agreements. Repo agreements are short-term borrowing arrangements in which the seller of a security agrees to buy it back at a specific price and time. The seller pays interest when repurchasing the securities.

Shares of Broadridge rose 2.5 percent to $116.67 in early Thursday afternoon trading. The stock has climbed more than 65 percent in the past 12 months.