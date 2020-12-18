WHAT Brookstone PhotoShare digital photo frame

WHAT IT DOES It takes just minutes to set up the 1,080-pixel high-definition touchscreen display with Wi-Fi and a free account with the PhotoShare Frame companion app (Android and iOS). Photos, messages, music, and video can be uploaded from email, the PhotoShare website, social media and Google Photos. A more direct upload of digital connection can be done with the built-in USB port and SD card reader.

THE COST $99.99 (8 inch), $119.99 (10.1 inch)

AVAILABLE FROM buyphotoshareframe.com

WHAT'S HOT Anyone with the app, username, and password can load photos from the same location or different parts of the world. And it’s free. Photos can be displayed as a single photo, but there’s no fun in that, Instead have it run in the slideshow mode with music, which can include an on-screen calendar and clock.The frames are available in black or espresso wood frame finishes. White and black mattes to match different home and office environments are included.A desktop stand comes with the frame or it can be wall-mounted. Whatever location you choose, make sure a power outlet is within reach to plug in the included power adapter to run the frame. It comes with 8 gigabytes of storage and can hold more than 5,000 photos.Some other features include auto-dim, which has a built-in light sensor to automatically adjust the brightness of the screen based on the ambient light in the room. Accessing the on/off, screen adjustments, and other settings are just a tap away through the touchscreen.

WHAT'S NOT Some may find it pricey.