TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Morning
81° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account hacked

Crude comments were briefly posted on the Buffalo

Crude comments were briefly posted on the Buffalo Wild Wings' Twitter account. Above, a restaurant in Valrico, Fla. Photo Credit: AP / Chris O'Meara

By The Associated Press
Print

MINNEAPOLIS — Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings says its Twitter account was hacked and crude comments were briefly posted, but later deleted.

A spokeswoman for the Minneapolis-based company says Buffalo Wild Wings is in touch with Twitter and "will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved."

The company apologized on its Twitter account, saying the posts "obviously did not come from us."

Known for its sports bar fare such as chicken wings, Buffalo Wild Wings was purchased in a deal finalized earlier this year by Roark Capital Group, which owns Arby's restaurant chain.

By The Associated Press

More news

David Pechefsky, Kate Browning, Perry Gershon, Elaine DiMasi Progressives aim at LI congressional primaries
Nick and Berni Merna and their 5-month-old baby, How to find a great rental on LI
Davina Williams, 35, of Selden, was charged with Police: DWI charge for mom after crash with child
Sacred Heart Academy held its prom at the Sacred Heart Academy prom
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his Trial provides glimpse of political landscape
The Fire Island Breach on April 21. Scientist: Breach could be aiding algae bloom