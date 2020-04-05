This Week in Business

KEY EVENT: Melville metalworking and industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial Supply is scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ended Feb. 29 on Wednesday. MSC, with more than $3 billion in annual sales and a bellwether of U.S. construction and manufacturing demand, is also expected to give insight into economic activity in March when coronavirus began to hit the U.S. hard.

MONDAY: Earnings from Atkins nutrition brand owner Simply Good Foods.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of unfilled jobs nationally at the end of February. Earnings: Levi Strauss.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from specialty chemicals maker RPM International.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department releases jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 4, a report closely watched for the effects of coronavirus on the labor market. Also, consumer sentiment in early April from the University of Michigan. Earnings: lubricants maker WD-40.

FRIDAY: For stock and bond investors exhausted from the wild ups and downs of the markets, a one-day respite from the roller coaster: U.S. financial markets are closed for Good Friday. Also, the Labor Department releases its monthly inflation report: consumer prices for March. The report includes a breakout of prices for Long Island and New York City.

-- PETER KING