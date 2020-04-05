TODAY'S PAPER
Business

This Week in Business

Melville metalworking and industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial

Melville metalworking and industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial Supply is scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ended Feb. 29 on Wednesday. Credit: MSC

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Melville metalworking and industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial Supply is scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ended Feb. 29 on Wednesday. MSC, with more than $3 billion in annual sales and a bellwether of U.S. construction and manufacturing demand, is also expected to give insight into economic activity in March when coronavirus began to hit the U.S. hard.

MONDAY: Earnings from Atkins nutrition brand owner Simply Good Foods.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of unfilled jobs nationally at the end of February. Earnings: Levi Strauss.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from specialty chemicals maker RPM International.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department releases jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 4, a report closely watched for the effects of coronavirus on the labor market. Also, consumer sentiment in early April from the University of Michigan. Earnings: lubricants maker WD-40.

FRIDAY: For stock and bond investors exhausted from the wild ups and downs of the markets, a one-day respite from the roller coaster: U.S. financial markets are closed for Good Friday. Also, the Labor Department releases its monthly inflation report: consumer prices for March. The report includes a breakout of prices for Long Island and New York City.

-- PETER KING

