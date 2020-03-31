Canvas Plus Flash Cards will get you up to speed

WHAT Kingston Digital Inc.'s Canvas Plus Flash cards

WHAT THEY DO The new SD and microSD lineup include Kingston's first UHS-II cards. To keep up with the transfer speeds, updates MobileLite Plus UHS-II readers will support the Canvas line of memory cards. The Canvas Plus SD and microSD memory cards are designed with increased performance for DSLRs, 4K/8K video production.

THE COST The Canvas React Plus 256-gigabyte SD is $266.50, while the Canvas Select Plus 32-gigabyte card are $7.99 each. The MobileLite Plus USB reader is $10.01

WHAT'S HOT Canvas Plus offers three choices — Select Plus, Go! Plus, and React Plus — for the latest high speed and large files, but they are also backwards compatible with UHS-I and conventional SD bus standards.

Kingston's Canvas Select Plus SD and microSD cards store up to 512 gigabytes with class 10 speeds up to 100 megabytes per second read.

The Canvas Go! Plus SD and microSD cards are Class 10 speeds up to 170 and 90 megabytes per second reads, respectively, and write-in capacities up to 512 gigabytes per second.

With the top of the line Canvas React Plus SD and microSD memory cards up to 256 gigabytyes per second, you'll have a Class 10 card with speeds up to 300 megabytes per second and 260 megabytes per second write with the SD card and 285 megabytes per second read and 165 megabytes per second write with the microSD.

The pocket-size plug-and-play MobileLite Plus readers have UHS-II speeds for faster file transfers and processing time. MobileLite Plus readers will be available on their own or part of a bundle.

WHAT'S NOT It helps to have a device capable of handling high speeds.