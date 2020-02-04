WHAT Capstone Connected Smart Mirror

WHAT IT DOES While brushing your teeth, you can simultaneously have the mirror give you your local news, get your coffee brewing, check the traffic before your day begins and then turn the lights off as you head out.

HOW MUCH $599



AVAILABLE FROM capstoneconnected.com

WHAT'S HOT It looks like a mirror, with a modern design making it perfect for a bathroom, bedroom, entryway or hallway. It hangs like a traditional mirror or can be used on the included stand on any flat surface.

But what makes the mirror so smart is that it performs and functions just like a tablet with both touch screen and voice interfaces for internet access. The Android operating system is built in to download apps and use Google Voice Assistant for hands-free tasks and browse social media.

And if you have multiple people using the mirror, each user can modify and customize the Smart Mirror to fit their personal experience with browsers, apps and short cuts accessed with a simple, "Hey Google, Good Morning."

According to Capstone, the mirror's functionality is driven by the Capstone Connected Control Hub, which is integrated into the mirror through its proprietary docking feature to access anything you would access through your smartphone or tablet. The Hub can be used to set up music playlists, messaging apps, social-media profiles and more when connected to your home Wi-Fi.





WHAT'S NOT Shelling out nearly $600 for a mirror is something you might want to reflect on.