BusinessTechnology

Sharp cases that make your new iPhone look like a hot number

Case-Mates' Tough Watercolor case for iPhone 11 Pro

Case-Mates' Tough Watercolor case for iPhone 11 Pro sports rainbow realness made with Individual droplets of ink on the case. Photo Credit: Tribune News Service

By Tribune News Service
WHAT Case-Mate's new cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

WHAT THEY DO Case-Mates has an assortment of stunning new cases that feature genuine materials, glittering crystals and 10-foot drop protection

THE COST $19.99-$59.99

AVAILABLE FROM case-mate.com

WHAT'S HOT With just a glance, you can see that Case-Mate made the stylish cases to make sure you and your phone look good. The Confetti Waterfall ($39.99) is an eye-catcher since the design changes every time the case moves, creating the dynamic, flowing, glitter effect. Sealed inside is a bunch of color confetti dots with certified safe mineral oil to create the effect.
In addition to the looks and design, the case is compatible with wireless charging, has anti-scratch technology and refined metallic buttons.
Another attractive choice is the Tough Watercolor ($40), with rainbow realness made with Individual droplets of ink on the case, which are suspended in resin to create a true masterpiece of colors. The result is a vivid saturated ink form in a rainbow swirl and each case is one-of-a-kind.
WHAT'S NOT Many accessories for Apple's predecessor in the iPhone X line still fit and do their job on the new stylish hardware. So you could easily save some money and just go with the case you have. But if you're the type who doesn't want to dress your hot new iPhone up in used clothing, then these cases are worth checking out.


