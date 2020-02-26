TODAY'S PAPER
BusinessTechnology

Catalyst case makes it easy to store earbuds

A pass-through port at the bottom of the

A pass-through port at the bottom of the Catalyst case for AirPods Pro allows you to connect your charging cable to your earbuds. Credit: Tribune News Service

By Tribune News Service
WHAT Catalyst premium slim case for AirPods Pro

WHAT IT DOES This sleek, handsome case will give your wireless earbuds a little colorful style but also a layer of protection.

THE COST $19.99

AVAILABLE FROM catalystcase.com

WHAT’S HOT The protective case covers your AirPods case like a glove, built with military-grade impact protection to withstand drops and rolling around in bags or backpacks. The case is also fully compatible with wireless charging. A pass-through port on the bottom allows you to connect your charging cable to keep it charged up.

There's also a clip which makes it easy to attach to the outside of your bag. 

It's also very stylish and comes in seven colors (stealth black, Army green, mint green, neon pink, neon blue, neon yellow and lilac). The vivid colors — especially the neon hues — practically ensure you'll be able to find the case if you're looking for them in the middle of the night.

In addition to the slim cases, Catalyst also manufactures waterproof Catalyst AirPods Pro cases ($24.99) and Premium Waterproof AirPods Pro cases ($34.99). 

WHAT’S NOT The only minor gripe is that it can be a little tricky ccessing your AirPods (think peeling a banana when undoing the case). But from pricing to the vibrant colors, the Catalyst case is a winner.

