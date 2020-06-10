Catalyst cases keep devices safe and dry

WHAT Catalyst waterproof cases for phones, iPads, Apple Watch and more devices

WHAT THEY DO Catalyst cases are solid and provide full protection against water, drops, dust and dirt. The range of how deep they can be waterproof or dropped depends on the case.

THE COST Prices vary by device

AVAILABLE FROM catalystcase.com

WHAT'S HOT The Catalyst waterproof case for the iPhone 11 Pro ($89.99), as an example, comes with a waterproof rating of IP68. It's constructed with an impact-resistant and scratch-proof polycarbonate, which allows up to 33 feet of waterproof protection and military standard 810G drop proof protections of up to 6.6 feet.

The case consists of a back panel with silicone seals, which seals and snaps into the front plate to form a waterproof connection. For cleaning, Catalyst recommends washing with soap and water as well as disinfecting it with 70% alcohol.

A waterproof tab protects the Lightning port; fold it out when needed, snap it back when you're done. For audio, the bottom of the case has patented True Sound Acoustic Technology allowing for perfect sound to get out and the phones microphones can hear you for perfect calls. Essentially all the phone's functionality worked as expected.

The back has a clear hard coated covering over the phone's optical lenses and one of the most critical features to make the phone work perfect is the integrated touch screen film. A wrist lanyard is included.

WHAT'S NOT Some of the cases, such as the model for the 10.5-inch iPad Air, can get pricey.