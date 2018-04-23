Cemtrex Inc., a Farmingdale-based provider of industrial and manufacturing services, has ended its pursuit of a much larger West Coast company.

Last week Cemtrex withdrew a request to register securities that it planned to use to acquire Key Tronic Corp., based in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Cemtrex made its initial offer for Key Tronic in September 2017, proposing a one-for-one exchange of its roughly $3 common stock for the approximately $7 shares of Key Tronic Corp.

In March, however, Cemtrex turned its attention to a fellow Long Island company, acquiring a 46 percent stake in Hauppauge-based Vicon Industries Inc., a maker of video surveillance equipment and software.

“We decided to move on from KTCC since we have moved forward with Vicon,” Cemtrex president and chief executive Saagar Govil said in an email Friday. KTCC is the ticker symbol of Key Tronic.

After acquiring the Vicon stake, Govil was named that company’s CEO and chairman.

At the time of the Cemtrex offer, Key Tronic had more than double the market capitalization and more than four times the revenue of Cemtrex, and the Spokane company’s management dismissed the Cemtrex offer.

The following month, Cemtrex made a revised offer of debt and stock that it valued at $11 per share, but that proposal also failed to gain traction.

On Friday, shares of Cemtrex edged down 0.4 percent to $2.84, shares of Key Tronic rose 0.4 percent to $7.14 and shares of Vicon fell 1.8 percent to 41 cents.