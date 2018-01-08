How to change your Apple ID

If you need to change your Apple ID but are worried about how to do so, fear not. Apple has made the process nearly as easy as pie.

1. Sign out of every Apple service and device that uses your Apple ID. That list will include iCloud, the App Store, iTunes, the iBook Store, Messages, FaceTime, Find My iPhone and any device that’s signed into your Apple account.

2. Launch a browser and go to https://appleid.apple.com and log into your existing account. You should be logged into your Apple ID only on the device you’re using to change the account. On your Apple ID account page, click the Edit button under the account section near the top of the page. On the Edit page, you’ll see a Change Apple ID link. Follow the link, and you’ll get a box to enter a new email account.

3. If your current Apple ID is a third-party (non-Apple) email address, you can pick any email address you control, but that email address can’t be in use as an Apple ID already.

If your current Apple ID is an Apple email address, you can only change it to another Apple email address that’s already associated with your account. Enter the new email address, and you’ll have to verify your ownership of the account (Apple will send you a verification email). You’ll need to use your new Apple ID to sign into all the devices and services you use.

— The Dallas Morning News