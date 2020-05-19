Get a grip on your phone with clckr

WHAT clckr grip and stand case

WHAT IT DOES Imagine how nice it would be to operate your phone easily with just one hand. This great device is a must during everyone's current quarantine and isolation lifestyles (or even when we are all set free). The patented phone stand and hand grip works on flat surfaces in portrait and landscape angles or in your hand with a firm, secure hold.

THE COST Bands start at $14.99 and case/band combos are $29.95

AVAILABLE FROM clckr.com

WHAT'S HOT Overall it's pretty simple. There's not a lot to it, yet it works perfect and doesn't cost much, thus making it a perfect gadget. Think of a PopSocket, only better.

You have a choice of several colors (matte blac, shiny holographic, metallic rose gold and camouflage to name a few) and pattern cases and grips available as a package or individually choose from for matching any personality. The grips can be applied directly to a case or right to the phone with the included clear sticker. The grips snap firmly into place and seem to have solid durability,

The cases are drop tested 6.6-feet and are listed as wireless charging compatible.

The clikr works well as a holder or kickstand and it collapses very conveniently.

WHAT'S NOT The clckr will work with wireless charging, but you may have to work a little to get the correct placement on the charger.