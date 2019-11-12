WHAT Cobra Road Scout Elite radar detector and dashcam

WHAT IT DOES Obviously, observing the posted speed limit is the legal way to drive, but if you're just curious to know what radar is in range, the Cobra Road Scout Elite is a perfect choice. The unit doubles as a dashcam capturing footage with a 1080p resolution on the built-in camera.

THE COST $449.95

AVAILABLE FROM cobra.com



WHAT'S HOT According to Cobra, the camera is optimized for day or night recording, includes G-sensor impact detection and is Wi-Fi enabled to view, edit and share videos from your smartphone with the Cobra Drive HD app. Videos are also saved on an SD memory card; a 16GB SD card is included.

The dashcam has a 154-degree field of view and has a continuous video loop recording, so a moment won't be missed. The camera is powered by a Sony Exmor image sensor and an Ambarella A12 processor.

As for the radar, it's built with a high-performing driver-alert system, including intelligent radar and laser sensors, long-range capability to detect threats ahead of your location.

The Road Scout Elite can lock out false alerts, has a GPS database of location-based alerts, including red light cameras and speed cameras. With the Cobra iRadar App, users can receive real-time driver alerts and share your own with the Cobra driving community.

The unit has easy to use controls and a custom display is customizable and full-color LCD screen, including a speed limit display. An EZ Mag Mount, charging cables and a carry case are included.

WHAT'S NOT It's pricey, but think of the money you'll save on speeding tickets.



