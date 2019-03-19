A Northport company's cybersecurity software is one of four products — chosen from among 130 candidates — being showcased at a Department of Homeland Security event in Washington this week.

Code Dx Inc.'s enterprise software is being displayed at the three-day DHS Science & Technology Cybersecurity and Innovation Showcase, which runs through Wednesday.

The DHS provided seed funding for the research that led to the software product and the 2015 spinout of Code Dx from Secure Decisions, a unit of Northport-based Applied Visions Inc.

Anita D'Amico, chief executive of Code Dx, said she was "honored" that the DHS selected the company's software because of its "major cybersecurity impact."

She said that the software, started with a $99,000 grant from DHS, was honed through additional government and private funding.

The product is designed to find and fix software vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.

D'Amico said customers of the nine-person company include NASA, Honeywell, Raytheon and Port Washington-based Sandata Technologies, a vendor of software used by home health care providers.

A DHS Science & Technology Directorate's Funded Performer Award on Tuesday went to Laurin Buchanan, principal investigator for Secure Decision's Comic-BEE project. Comic-BEE is a web application that lets users create online comics with branching storylines. The project's goal is to raise awareness of cybersecurity risks and trade-offs.